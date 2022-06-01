(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 1)

In this election, 509 candidates were already declared winners in as many as 321 constituencies after the PPP and the DP alternately nominated their candidates depending on the likelihood of victory of their candidates. The number of candidates declared winners even without voting is six times larger than that of the last local elections. The monopoly of the two parties in local elections casts a dark shadow over the future of our local autonomy because it critically restricts voter rights to choose. That's not all. A total of 30.1 percent of candidates already declared winners before election day have criminal records.