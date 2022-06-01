Hanwha Eagles sign new pitcher Ramirez
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Hanwha Eagles announced their signing of former major league pitcher Yefry Ramirez on Wednesday, one day after releasing left-hander Ryan Carpenter.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Ramirez, 28, has agreed to a US$600,000 deal for the rest of the season. The contract includes a signing bonus of $100,000.
Ramirez, native of the Dominican Republic, signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in January 2011 as an international amateur free agent. He was brought in as an infielder but the Diamondbacks converted him to pitcher.
Ramirez's big league debut came with the Baltimore Orioles in 2018. He later made stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates and, most recently, with the Los Angeles Dodgers this year.
He has gone 1-10 with a 6.19 ERA in 31 big league games.
In Triple-A this year, Ramirez was 2-1 with a 3.76 ERA in eight games, including seven starts, covering 40 2/3 innings.
Ramirez's arsenal features a four-seam fastball that sits around 93 miles per hour, a slider, a changeup and a curveball.
The Eagles said they expect to have Ramirez in South Korea near the end of June, after the player completes necessary paperwork.
Through Tuesday's games, the Eagles were in ninth place among 10 clubs at 19-32. They had the league's worst ERA at 5.31 and the worst opponents' batting average with .283.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)