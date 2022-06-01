Wearing hat, T-shirt bearing name of sunken warship, Yoon makes surprise visit to Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol made a surprise visit to Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday, wearing a hat and a black T-shirt bearing the formal name of the sunken warship Cheonan torpedoed by a North Korean submarine.
Yoon toured Cheong Wa Dae, which has been open to the public since May 10 in line with his campaign pledge, for about an hour from 4:30 p.m. on the day of local elections, the presidential office said.
Yoon wore the hat and the T-shirt, both of which bear the formal name of the Cheonan warship, "PCC-772," to renew his pledge to remember the 46 sailors who were killed in the 2010 sinking, the office said.
Yoon's visit to Cheong Wa Dae was made in his personal capacity, not as part of an official schedule, the office said.
During his presidential campaign, Yoon said the deadly sinking of the Cheonan warship was clearly the act of North Korea.
The warship Cheonan went down near the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas, on March 26, 2010, killing 46 sailors. After an international probe, the South concluded the sinking was caused by a torpedo attack by a North Korean submarine.
