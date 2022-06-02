(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 2)

When Moon and his wife arrived in Pyeongsan village, Yangsan on May 10 after finishing their five years in the Blue House, local residents were excited about the former president's promise to "share makgeolli, [fermented rice wine]" with them. But five days later, Moon let his and local residents' pain from the vociferous rallies be known to the outside by posting on Facebook. "After we returned home, anti-intellectualism exemplified by all the noise and insults delivered by loudspeakers broke the peace and calmness of Sunday in a rural village," he wrote. His daughter wondered if these demonstrations can even be called a protest. "They are shouting curses as if they excrete," she fumed. She removed the comment later.