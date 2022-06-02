Regulator reviews travel platform Yanolja's takeover deal
10:00 June 02, 2022
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has started to review the proposed deal by Yanolja Co., a leading travel platform operator, to buy e-commerce firm Interpark Corp.
In October last year, Yanolja announced a deal to buy a 70 percent stake in Interpark's e-commerce business, including travel services, performing arts and online shopping, for 294 billion won (US$235.8 million).
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it plans to see if the combination between the two firms could hurt competition in the online travel platform market.
