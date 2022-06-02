Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #box office #Jurassic World Dominion

'Jurassic World Dominion' sets new opening day score in pandemic era

09:13 June 02, 2022

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The sci-fi action adventure film "Jurassic World Dominion" has set the best opening-day record in South Korea during the COVID-19 pandemic, box office data showed Thursday.

The latest installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise garnered 763,000 viewers upon its debut Wednesday, accounting for 52.9 percent of the tickets sold on the day, according to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

It marked the largest first-day score for any release since the new coronavirus broke out in early 2020, outnumbering the previous record of 715,000 set by Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 4.

This image provided by Universal Pictures Korea shows a scene from "Jurassic World Dominion." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The South Korean action comedy "The Roundup" came in second with 463,000 moviegoers on Wednesday, continuing its bullish run to bring its combined total to 7.48 million.

Thanks to the stellar performance by the two blockbusters, a total of 1.46 million people went to theaters on Wednesday, a public holiday for the country's local elections, marking the largest daily score since the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 5, Children's Day, the daily box office reached 1.3 million on the strong start of "Doctor Strange 2."

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK