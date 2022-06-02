S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 10,000 amid virus slowdown
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 10,000 on Thursday due to fewer tests being conducted amid the previous day's local elections.
The country added 9,898 COVID-19 infections, including 32 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,129,313, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Daily infections have shown a downward trend after posting an all-time high of over 620,000 in mid-March.
The death toll came to 24,212, up 15 from Wednesday, with the fatality rate at 0.13 percent, the KDCA said.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 176, down from 188 the previous day.
