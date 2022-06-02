Samsung Biologics establishes one-stop mRNA vaccine production capability at Songdo plant
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co., the biotech arm of South Korea's Samsung Group, has established a one-stop production capability for manufacturing messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines by newly adding a mRNA vaccine substance production facility at its plant, a company official said Thursday.
According to the official, Samsung has completed the addition of the new mRNA vaccine substance production capability at its plant in Songdo, Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, and began producing drug substances for COVID-19 vaccines of GreenLight Biosciences Inc. of the United States late last month.
Samsung Biologics, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), signed a drug substance supply agreement with the American biotech company last year.
The South Korean biotech company now has the full range of capacity to produce mRNA vaccines from drug substance production to final packaging.
Last year, Samsung Biologics also won a contract from Moderna Inc. to provide contract manufacturing organization services for the U.S. biotech company's mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
