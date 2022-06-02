Go to Contents
9 arrested for alleged violations related to local elections

14:00 June 02, 2022

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Nine people have been arrested for alleged bribery and other irregularities related to this week's local elections, police said Thursday.

They were among 1,517 people investigated for charges related to Wednesday's elections. Of them, 430 were investigated for allegedly spreading falsehoods, followed by 338 for taking bribes and 217 for damaging banners.

Of the nine arrested people, four were charged with taking cash or gifts, three for allegedly using violence, one for allegedly damaging banners and one for spreading false propaganda, police said.

Police officials said they will conduct thorough investigations into all election-related violations in close cooperation with the prosecution in light of the fact that the statute of limitation for election-related violations is six months.

Election officials empty a ballot box to count votes at a vote-counting center in Seoul on June 1, 2022, as part of the local elections to elect mayors, governors, education superintendents and leaders of local councils. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

