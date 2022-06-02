Seoul city's book talks in June to bring together celebrated writers and readers
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government will host a month of book talks in June to connect some of the country's celebrated novelists with readers, officials said Thursday.
The monthlong program, "Stroll through Literature on the Grass," will bring together several popular novelists, writers and citizens each Friday and Saturday during the month for a book talk on the grass of Seoul Plaza in front of Seoul City Hall in central Seoul, according to the city officials.
The first week will feature Cheon Seon-ran, author of science fiction "Nine," and bestselling fiction author Jeong Yu-jeong. Park Sang-young, whose novel "Love in the Big City" was longlisted for the 2022 International Booker Prize, will join the show in the second week.
Sohn Won-pyung, known for her coming-of-age novel "Almond," and history author Shim Yong-hwan will take part in the third and fourth week, respectively.
Reservations for seats in the program can be made at the website of the Seoul Metropolitan Library (lib.seoul.go.kr).
