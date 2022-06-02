Seoul shares down nearly 1 pct late Thurs. morning
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.96 percent lower late Thursday morning, driven by declines in the construction and financial sectors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) sank 25.88 points to 2,660.02 as of 11:20 a.m.
Major builder Hyundai Engineering & Construction slumped 3 percent, and KB Financial fell more than 2.5 percent.
Top-listed firms also extended losses, with Samsung Electronics retreating 1.2 percent and chip giant SK hynix slipping 1.4 percent.
Energy and raw material-related stocks trended in positive territory. POSCO Chemical rose nearly 4 percent, and top refiner SK Innovation added 0.3 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,251.10 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 13.9 won from Tuesday's close.
South Korea's stock market was closed Wednesday for the local elections.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)