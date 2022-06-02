Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
Potential presidential hopefuls secure wins in local elections
SEOUL -- Political heavyweights harboring presidential ambitions won landslide or narrow victories in this week's local elections and parliamentary by-elections, paving the way for further political strides toward the nation's next presidential poll in 2027, watchers said Thursday.
Three politicians from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) -- Oh Se-hoon, Ahn Cheol-soo and Hong Joon-pyo -- cemented their political influences by winning landslide victories, while former presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Dong-yeon, both of the opposition Democratic Party, garnered an unimpressive and a narrow victory, respectively.
-----------------
DP leaders offer to quit interim leadership committee en masse over election defeat
SEOUL -- Leaders of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday offered to quit the interim leadership committee en masse following the party's crushing defeat in this week's local elections.
Rep. Yoon Ho-jung and Park Ji-hyun, the DP's co-interim chiefs, announced that all eight members of the party's emergency leadership committee will step down to take responsibility for the defeat in Wednesday's local elections.
-----------------
Gov't to open Yongsan park site near presidential office on trial basis
SEOUL -- The land ministry said Thursday it plans to temporarily open to the public part of the site for an envisioned national park near the presidential office in central Seoul starting next week.
Part of the site in Yongsan -- once used as a garrison for the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) -- will be available for visitors for 10 days starting on June 10, which will include the southern side of the recently relocated presidential office and sports fields north of the National Museum of Korea, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
-----------------
LG Chem to set up battery precursor plant with Korea Zinc affiliate
SEOUL -- LG Chem Ltd., a leading chemical company, said Thursday it is building a battery precursor plant in South Korea with a raw battery materials producer in an effort to secure a stable supply of key components for electric vehicle batteries.
The joint venture agreement with Kemco, a nickel sulfate manufacturer backed by nonferrous metal company Korea Zinc Co., commits the two firms to build a precursor and metal recycling plant in the industrial city of Ulsan, about 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, LG Chem said in a release.
-----------------
USFK chief stresses importance of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation during Tokyo visit
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) chief Gen. Paul LaCamera reaffirmed the importance of security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan during his talks with senior Japanese officials in Tokyo earlier this week, Japan's military has said.
On Wednesday, LaCamera paid a courtesy call on Japan's State Minister of Defense Makoto Oniki and met with Gen. Koji Yamazaki, the chief of staff of Japan's Joint Staff, according to tweets by the Japanese military.
-----------------
(LEAD) Miryang wildfire continues for 3rd day, nearly 650 ha of woodland scorched
MIRYANG -- Dozens of firefighting helicopters battled to bring a wildfire in the southeastern city of Miryang under control Thursday, as the blaze continued for the third day, scorching nearly 650 hectares of woodland, authorities said.
The fire that broke out on a hill in Miryang, around 280 kilometers southeast of Seoul, early Tuesday, is continuing to spread rapidly, driven by strong winds and a dry spell.
-----------------
(LEAD) New infections below 10,000 amid virus slowdown
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 10,000 on Thursday due to fewer tests being conducted amid the previous day's local elections.
The country added 9,898 COVID-19 infections, including 32 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,129,313, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin lifted early with forearm issues after giving up 2 homers
SEOUL -- Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays is dealing with arm problems for the second time this season, with another trip to the injured list (IL) a distinct possibility.
The South Korean left-hander was taken out after throwing only 58 pitches over four innings against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Wednesday (local time). He gave up three runs -- one unearned -- on four hits, and he struck out four without walking anybody in a 7-3 victory for Toronto.
(END)