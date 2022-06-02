(2nd LD) 878 under prosecution probe for alleged violations related to local elections

Separately, the prosecution is also looking into 41 other people for alleged irregularities related to parliamentary by-elections held concurrently with local elections on Wednesday, including Lee Jae-myung of the DP, Ahn Cheol-soo of the ruling People Power Party and one more lawmaker-elect, it said. Lee and Ahn each won a seat for Incheon's Gyeyang-B district and the Bundang-A district of Seongnam, respectively.