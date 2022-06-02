(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy arrives in Seoul for talks with S. Korean, Japanese counterparts
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. point man on North Korea arrived in Seoul on Thursday for talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts amid growing concerns that Pyongyang's nuclear test may be imminent.
It is the first visit here by Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for North Korea, in 1 1/2 months.
"There have been some important developments on the peninsula since my visit, and I'm looking forward to having an in-depth discussion," Kim said upon his arrival at the Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.
Kim plans to hold bilateral and trilateral talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Kim Gunn and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, on Friday, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Last week, the U.N. Security Council failed to pass a U.S.-proposed resolution that sought to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang for its recent missile tests due to opposition from China and Russia.
North Korea launched three ballistic missiles last week, including an apparent long-range one, in its 17th show of force this year.
