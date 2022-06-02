Hyundai's May sales fall 0.5 pct amid chip shortage
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Thursday its sales fell 0.5 percent in May from a year earlier, as a global chip shortage continued to affect its vehicle production and sales.
Hyundai Motor sold a total of 324,039 vehicles in May, slightly down from 325,542 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 2.1 percent to 63,373 units from 62,056 during the period, while overseas sales declined 1.1 percent to 260,666 from 263,486, the statement said.
From January to May, sales dropped 8.2 percent to 1,536,865 autos from 1,674,554 units during the same period of last year.
Hyundai has set a sales goal of 4.32 million units for this year, higher than the 3.89 million sold last year.
