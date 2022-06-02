Ahn taken to hospital after fainting due to fatigue
15:58 June 02, 2022
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Ahn Cheol-soo, a former presidential candidate who was elected to the National Assembly in this week's parliamentary by-elections, fainted due apparently to fatigue during a thank-you tour in his electoral district and was taken to a hospital, aides said.
Ahn of the ruling People Power Party felt dizzy before fainting at 2:19 p.m. in his campaign vehicle during a tour of the Bundang-A district of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, they said.
After being taken to a hospital, Ahn had undergone basic tests and was now in stable condition, the aides said.
