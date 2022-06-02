Renault Samsung's May sales fall 17 pct on chip shortage
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Thursday its vehicle sales fell 17 percent last month from a year earlier amid the ongoing chip shortage.
Renault Samsung sold 8,591 vehicles in May, down from 10,348 units a year earlier due to disrupted chip supplies and delayed vehicle shipments, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 20 percent on-year to 3,728 units from 4,635, while exports were also down 15 percent to 4,863 units from 5,713, it said.
From January to May, however, sales jumped 54 percent to 64,145 autos from 41,760 units during the same period of last year on strong overseas demand for its XM3 SUV.
