Hiddink believes S. Korea 'would've won' 2002 World Cup with Son Heung-min

Others on hand for the luncheon were: Hong Myung-bo, captain of the 2002 team, who scored the decisive penalty in a shoot-out against Spain in the quarterfinals; Park Ji-sung, former midfielder who scored the winner against Portugal in the group stage that sent South Korea into the knockouts for the first time; and Lee Young-pyo, left back extraordinaire who parlayed his impressive World Cup run into a successful club career in Europe.

