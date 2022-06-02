Senior Ukrainian diplomat to visit Seoul next week
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- A senior Ukrainian diplomat will visit Seoul next week for talks with South Korean officials and businesspeople on the reconstruction of the Eastern European country ravaged by Russia's invasion, the foreign ministry here said Thursday.
Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik will arrive here on Monday for a three-day visit. He plans to meet Seoul's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon on Tuesday to discuss cooperation on trade, investment and development.
While in Korea, Senik is also expected to visit South Korean businesses to discuss future cooperation on the rehabilitation of the war-torn country.
His trip here has been arranged amid Ukraine's calls for the international community's military and non-military support for its struggle to repel Russian forces and restore peace in the country.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)