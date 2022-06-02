Go to Contents
Yoon likely to visit Spain for first overseas trip

16:47 June 02, 2022

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol is likely to visit Spain later this month to attend a NATO summit in what would be his first overseas trip as president, officials said Thursday.

Yoon is considering attending the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Madrid on June 29 and 30.

"An advance team consisting of protocol and security service officials is currently on location where the NATO summit will be held," an official at the presidential office told Yonhap News Agency.

If Yoon travels to Spain, it would be his first overseas trip since taking office on May 10.

President Yoon Suk-yeol answers reporters' questions upon arriving for work at the presidential office in Seoul on May 30, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Though South Korea is not a NATO member, Yoon could use his participation in the summit to demonstrate solidarity with the United States and European nations in their opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Yoon's attendance will also likely underscore his administration's commitment to strengthening ties with Washington in the wake of his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Seoul on May 21.

An official at the presidential National Security Office said Yoon's attendance has not been finalized, as there are several factors that need to be considered, such as which other countries are participating.

No other countries are currently under consideration as part of Yoon's first trip overseas, the official added.

The NATO summit could set the stage for a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings for Yoon, including a possible summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and a trilateral summit with Kishida and Biden.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

