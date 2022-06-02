Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
Yoon likely to visit Spain for first overseas trip
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol is likely to visit Spain later this month to attend a NATO summit in what would be his first overseas trip as president, officials said Thursday.
Yoon is considering attending the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Madrid on June 29 and 30.
-----------------
S. Korea, Japan agree on 'speedy' efforts to mend ties in working-level talks
SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan agreed Thursday to continue communication in a "speedy" manner to improve bilateral ties during their working-level diplomatic consultations held here, Seoul's foreign ministry said, amid renewed stand-offs over the East Sea islets of Dokdo.
Lee Sang-ryol, the ministry's director-general for Asian and Pacific affairs, and his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, held the session, as a diplomatic spat flared anew following Tokyo's protest over Seoul's regular maritime survey near Dokdo.
-----------------
U.S. nuke envoy due in Seoul for talks with S. Korean, Japanese counterparts
SEOUL -- The U.S. point man on North Korea is scheduled to arrive in Seoul later Thursday for talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts amid widespread speculation that Pyongyang's nuclear test may be imminent.
It would be the first visit here by Sung Kim, special representative for North Korea, in 1 1/2 months.
-----------------
S. Korea, China to hold defense ministerial talks in Singapore this month
SEOUL -- South Korea and China agreed Thursday to hold bilateral defense ministerial talks on the margins of an annual security forum in Singapore later this month, Seoul's defense ministry said.
Under the agreement, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, are set to meet during the Shangri-La Dialogue slated to take place in the city state from June 10-12.
-----------------
Finance chief urges firms to refrain from hiking goods prices to curb inflation
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister on Thursday called on local companies to refrain from hiking prices of products and wages as the move could add upward pressure to already high inflation.
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho made the call during his first meeting with the heads of six business lobby groups at a time when inflationary pressure has mounted amid soaring fuel and food costs.
-----------------
S. Korea to scrutinize N. Korea's message from upcoming party meeting
SEOUL -- South Korea will keep close tabs on a key ruling party meeting in North Korea expected to kick off within the coming days for any possible messages directed at Seoul or Washington, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency has reported that the country plans to convene the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Party Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in "the first third of June" to make an interim review of state policies for 2022 and to decide on a "series of important issues." The exact date remains unannounced.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares snap 3-day winning streak amid recession woes; Korean won sharply down
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated Thursday, snapping a three-day gaining streak, as worries about the world economy possibly going into a recession continued to weigh on investor sentiment. The local currency fell sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 26.91 points to close at 2,658.99. Trading volume was light at 513.1 million shares worth 7.6 trillion won (US$6.06 billion), with decliners outnumbering gainers 520 to 322.
(END)