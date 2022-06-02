Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK leader #Queen Elizabeth II

N. Korea's Kim congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on official birthday

21:42 June 02, 2022

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a letter of congratulation to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on her official birthday, according to the North's foreign ministry Thursday.

In a statement posted on the North's foreign ministry, Kim said he sent the congratulatory letter to Britain and British people in the wake of celebrations marking the queen's official birthday.

The North's foreign ministry unveiled the statement as Britain kicked off four days of celebrations marking the queen's 70 years on the throne and her official birthday.

North Korea and Britain established diplomatic relations in 2000, maintaining embassies in Pyongyang and London.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK