N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 100,000 for 4th day
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea reported more than 80,000 new fever cases Friday, with the daily count remaining under 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day.
Over 82,160 more people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It provided no further information regarding additional deaths.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 3.91 million as of 6 p.m. Thursday, of which more than 3.76 million have recovered and at least 153,720 are being treated, it added.
The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
On May 12, North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.
