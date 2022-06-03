(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 3)

The DP has disbanded the emergency committee of the party after holding it accountable for the crushing defeat in Wednesday's local elections. However, one cannot see any attempt to change the obstinate party in a fundamental way. The DP even plans to advance its national convention slated for August in order to give Lee — the loser in the presidential election and the figure who should take responsibility for the party's overwhelming defeat in the local elections more than any one else — a chance to take the helm of the embattled party without any effort to find the reasons for the party's defeats.