Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8

09:07 June 03, 2022

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The government will lift a seven-day quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals from overseas starting next Wednesday, as part of its efforts to restore pre-pandemic normalcy, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday.

Despite the lifting, international arrivals should still take a PCR test within three days of their entry into South Korea, Han said during a COVID-19 response meeting.

Han said the government will also fully normalize the number of international flights and lift the curfew for arrivals at Incheon International Airport from next Wednesday.

