(LEAD) Gov't to lift quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals June 8

By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The government will lift a seven-day quarantine mandate for unvaccinated arrivals from overseas starting next Wednesday, as part of its efforts to restore pre-pandemic normalcy, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday.
Despite the lifting, international arrivals must still take a PCR test within three days of their entry into South Korea, Han said during a COVID-19 response meeting.
Han said the government will also fully normalize the number of international flights and lift the curfew for arrivals at Incheon International Airport from next Wednesday.
"Aviation restrictions at Incheon International Airport will be fully removed from June 8, and the government will ensure that flights are operated in a timely manner in line with demand," Han said.
Lifting pandemic-related restrictions on air travel comes as demand for foreign trips is rising as the government removed social distancing rules with the spread of COVID-19 being brought under control.
Prices of airline tickets rose due to restrictions on the number of international flights and the curfew for arrivals at Incheon International Airport, Han said.
Currently, there are no arrival flights allowed at the airport from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
The government will continue to make efforts to minimize people's inconvenience caused by the pandemic, Han said.
