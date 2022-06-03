S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rebound to over 10,000 amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 10,000 on Friday as the country is working to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country added 12,542 COVID-19 infections, including 35 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,141,835, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Daily infections have shown a downward trend after posting an all-time high of over 620,000 in mid-March.
The death toll came to 24,229, up 17 from Thursday, with the fatality rate at 0.13 percent. The number of critically ill patients fell by 16 to 160, the KDCA said.
