Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US ambassador #Goldberg

(LEAD) Swearing-in ceremony for new U.S. ambassador to S. Korea held

16:47 June 03, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with Goldberg's comments in 3rd para)

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Philip Goldberg has been formally sworn in as U.S. ambassador to South Korea, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul said Friday, as he plans to arrive here "later this summer."

"Ambassador Goldberg brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to strengthen our growing global partnership," the embassy tweeted with a photo of Goldberg taking an oath at the State Department in Washington D.C.

In a video message posted after his swearing-in ceremony, Goldberg said he is "so proud and honored" to assume the post and that he is looking forward to his new duty.

The department said in a media note Wednesday (U.S. time) that Goldberg will arrive in South Korea later this summer. It did not specify a date.

Last month, the U.S. Senate approved his nomination

Goldberg, a career diplomat, previously served as ambassador to Colombia and worked as coordinator for Implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution on North Korea from 2009-2010.

In this captured image of a tweet by the U.S. Embassy in Seoul on June 3, 2022, Philip Goldberg, the U.S. ambassador-designate to South Korea, is sworn in to his post. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK