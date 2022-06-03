Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Korea Shipbuilding-LNG ship order

Korea Shipbuilding wins 572 bln-won LNG ship order in Asia

13:34 June 03, 2022

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has received a 572 billion-won (US$460 million) liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship order in Asia.

Korea Shipbuilding will build two LNG carriers for an unidentified Asian shipper by February 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company has obtained $11.74 billion worth of ship orders so far this year, achieving 67 percent of this year's order target of $17.44 billion.

HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has KSOE as a subholding company under its wing. KSOE has three major affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

This file photo offered by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering shows an LNG carrier. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK