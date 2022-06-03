Yoon taps NIS chief of planning and coordination
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday tapped a former prosecutor as chief of planning and coordination at the National Intelligence Service (NIS), his office said.
Cho Sang-joon, a former prosecutor at the Seoul High Prosecutors Office, is known as a close associate of the president. The two worked together during a 2006 investigation into U.S. private equity firm Lone Star's sale of Korea Exchange Bank.
The NIS office of planning and coordination oversees organizational and budget matters at the spy agency.
Kim Soo-youn, who previously led the NIS bureau for anti-Communist investigations and the agency's regional office in Incheon, was named second deputy director of the NIS.
The nominations follow the appointments of former deputy national security adviser Kim Kyou-hyun as NIS director and Kwon Chun-taek, a former NIS official and diplomat, as first deputy director.
Yoon also tapped Park Sung-keun, a former prosecutor, as chief of staff to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo; Yoon Su-hyun, a standing committee member of the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), as deputy chief of the FTC; and Park Yun-kyu, an official at the Ministry of Science and ICT, as its second vice minister.
