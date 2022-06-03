Seventeen's new album sets first-week sales record for this year
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Seventeen's fourth full-length album has sold more than 2 million copies in the first week of its release, a record for all albums released this year, the group's agency said Friday.
"Face the Sun" has sold 2,067,769 units since it hit music stores a week ago, Pledis Entertainment said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker.
It was the most first-week sales of all albums released this year to date, Pledis added.
The album had widely been expected to become a big hit, as it sold 1.75 million copies on the day of its release, well over the group's personal first-week sales record set with its ninth EP, "Attacca."
"Face the Sun" become the band's sixth album to have sold more than 1 million copies with its third full-length album, "An Ode," being the first one upon its release in September 2019.
"BTS and Seventeen are the only artists in K-pop history that have scored more than 1 million copies on the first day of releasing an album and more than 2 million copies in a week," Pledis said in a release.
"Face the Sun," which portrays the band's hope to become an existing presence as essential as the sun in the world, consists of nine group songs without solo or unit numbers.
Debuting in May 2015, Seventeen has become one of the top K-pop groups with hit songs such as "Very Nice," "Pretty U," "Oh My!" and "To You."
The 13-piece group is set to hold its third world tour starting June 25-26 in Seoul.
