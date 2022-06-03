PPP chief says he is innocent of sexual bribery allegations
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said Friday he is innocent of allegations that he had received sexual services as a bribe more than 10 years ago and attempted to get evidence destroyed.
PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok was referred to the PPP's ethics committee in April over allegations that he received sexual favors as a bribe from a businessperson in 2013 and abetted destruction of evidence on the case.
"I am clean and have no problems," Lee said on CBS radio. "If a meeting of the party's ethics committee takes place, I would ask for an open meeting."
The allegations were first raised by Hover Lab, a far right-wing YouTube channel run by former lawmaker Kang Yong-seok, in December.
Lee has been saying that they are false claims, adding that Kang had actually offered to delete the YouTube video on the allegations in exchange for the PPP accepting his request to rejoin the party.
Kang's application for the reinstatement was denied by the PPP in April.
"If I really have done something unclean, it would have been better for me to accept Kang's reinstatement, but I did not do it," he said.
Lee made clear he will serve out his term until June next year, rejecting speculation that the PPP may pick a new leader following the committee's disciplinary action.
"There is a person who is spreading lots of rumors about me, such as I will quit the PPP chief after the local elections and study abroad," he said. "It appears that that person's wishes keep getting reported."
Lee said he is not thinking of running for reelection as the PPP chief. His term is set to end next year.
"I will support those who share the same policy and reform directions with me if they come out (to run for the party leadership)," he said.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)