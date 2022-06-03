Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 100,000 for 4th day
SEOUL -- North Korea reported more than 80,000 new fever cases Friday, with the daily count remaining under 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day.
Over 82,160 more people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It provided no further information regarding additional deaths.
N. Korea's Kim congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on official birthday
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a letter of congratulation to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on her official birthday, according to the North's foreign ministry Thursday.
In a statement posted on the North's foreign ministry, Kim said he sent the congratulatory letter to Britain and British people in the wake of celebrations marking the queen's official birthday.
N. Korea asserts need for nuclear deterrence, citing war-torn countries 'tricked' by U.S.
SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday said it has learned its lesson from countries that were lured into surrendering their war deterrence by the United States, as Pyongyang has long sought to justify its own nuclear development as being intended for self-defense.
The North made the claim in a book covering the military and diplomatic achievements of its leader Kim Jong-un in the past decade, published by the Pyongyang Publishing House. The book was released on Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website.
(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases below 100,000
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected coronavirus cases again dropped below 100,000 with no new deaths reported, according to its state media Tuesday.
More than 96,020 people showed symptoms of fever with no deaths being reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
Top N. Korean diplomat affirms 'full support' for China's global security proposal
SEOUL -- North Korea threw its weight behind a new global security initiative, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Monday, making clear its geopolitical stance amid a growing rivalry between Washington and Beijing.
In a piece posted on the foreign ministry's website, Vice Minister Pak Myong-ho stressed that Pyongyang's commitment to further boosting relations and cooperation with its most important ally and economic benefactor remains firm "despite the complicated international situation."
(3rd LD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases back to above 100,000
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected coronavirus cases bounced back to above 100,000 for the first time in three days, its state media said Monday amid speculation that Pyongyang may be moving to relax some of its antivirus measures.
More than 100,710 people showed symptoms of fever and one death was reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
