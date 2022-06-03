Yoon vows to expand S. Korea's role based on alliance with U.S.
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday he is committed to expanding South Korea's role on the global stage based on a firm alliance with the United States.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting with visiting U.S. academics and officials, including Edwin Feulner, founder of The Heritage Foundation think tank, and former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz.
"I believe developing the South Korea-U.S. relationship into a comprehensive strategic alliance at the global level serves the national interests of both countries, and have the firm determination to pursue that," he said during the meeting at the presidential office, noting that he and U.S. President Joe Biden shared and agreed on their visions for the future of the alliance during their summit in Seoul last month.
"I plan to expand South Korea's role and responsibility upon the foundation of a firm South Korea-U.S. alliance," Yoon said.
The meeting was also attended by Karen House, former publisher of the Wall Street Journal; Christopher Del Corso, charge d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul; and Chung Mong-joon, founder of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, among others.
The U.S. visitors were in Seoul to attend a forum co-hosted by the Asan Institute and the U.S. Embassy to mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and the United States.
