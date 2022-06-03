Go to Contents
Military reports 707 more COVID-19 cases

14:49 June 03, 2022

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 707 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 162,839, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 509 from the Army, 93 from the Air Force, 38 from the Marine Corps and 37 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 29 cases from the Navy and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 4,080 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 1, 2022, shows a service member boarding a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

