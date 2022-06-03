Guus Hiddink to S. Korean football: Don't change

"You should keep your own style of play. If not, players get a little bit insecure," Hiddink said Friday after attending a coaching conference in Seoul organized by the Korea Football Association. The event was part of a weeklong celebration of the 20th anniversary of the 2002 World Cup. Hiddink, the most successful coach in South Korean football history, has been a prominent figure throughout the celebration, and attended Thursday's match with some of his players from the 2002 squad.