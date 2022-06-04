Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

N. Korea reports 79,100 new fever cases amid antivirus fight

06:24 June 04, 2022

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea reported one new death and nearly 80,000 additional suspected COVID-19 cases Saturday.

More than 79,100 people showed symptoms of fever and one death was reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to more than 3.99 million as of 6 p.m. Friday, of which more than 3.85 million have recovered and at least 146,720 are being treated, it added. The death toll now stands at 71.

The North disclosed its first COVID-19 case on May 12. The daily fever tally peaked at over 392,920 three days later.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK