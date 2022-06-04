Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 June 04, 2022

SEOUL, Jun. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/20 Sunny 20

Incheon 28/18 Sunny 20

Suwon 30/18 Sunny 20

Cheongju 30/19 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 31/18 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 29/16 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 25/17 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 29/18 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 30/18 Cloudy 20

Jeju 28/18 Sunny 60

Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 20

Busan 25/18 Cloudy 20

(END)

