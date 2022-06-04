Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 June 04, 2022
SEOUL, Jun. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/20 Sunny 20
Incheon 28/18 Sunny 20
Suwon 30/18 Sunny 20
Cheongju 30/19 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 31/18 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 29/16 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 25/17 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 29/18 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 30/18 Cloudy 20
Jeju 28/18 Sunny 60
Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 20
Busan 25/18 Cloudy 20
