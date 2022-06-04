Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Inflation growth soars over 5 pct, nearly 14-year high (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Consumer prices surge 5.4 pct, highest since global financial crisis (Kookmin Daily)
-- Inflation growth pierces 5 pct level; economic typhoon approaching: Yoon (Donga Ilbo)
-- Consumer prices surge 5.4 pct, highest in 14 yrs (Segye Times)
-- Inflation growth soars 5.4 pct; economic typhoon approaching: Yoon (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Yoon warns about approaching 'economic typhoon' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Brokers paid for fake online reviews (Hankyoreh)
-- Inflation growth jumps, likely to rise further (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 5 pct level inflation growth likely to continue all summer (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rate hikes fall short of controlling skyrocketing prices (Korea Economic Daily)
