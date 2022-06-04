2014 -- In the first nationwide elections under President Park Geun-hye, the ruling Saenuri Party wins eight of the 17 key races for big-city mayors and provincial governors, with the main opposition New Politics Alliance for Democracy clinching the other nine posts, including the Seoul mayorship. The polls are seen as a test of public support for the conservative administration that had drawn heavy fire for its botched handling of the sinking of the Sewol ferry in April that claimed the lives of more than 300 people.

