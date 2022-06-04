'Jurassic World Dominion' tops 1 mln viewers on 3rd day
10:10 June 04, 2022
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The sci-fi adventure action film "Jurassic World Dominion" has surpassed 1 million in attendance on its third day of release, data showed Saturday.
The latest installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise attracted 1,023,000 cumulative viewers Friday, according to data from the Korean Film Council.
On Wednesday, the Universal Pictures movie garnered 763,000 viewers, setting the opening-day record in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
