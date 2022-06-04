Go to Contents
'The Roundup' surpasses 8 million viewers

11:59 June 04, 2022

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The Korean action comedy "The Roundup" continued to shatter pandemic-era box-office records, data showed Saturday.

The sequel to the 2017 hit movie "The Outlaws" surpassed 8 million cumulative viewers Saturday, 18 days after its release, according to its distributor, ABO Entertainment Co.

The detective action flick released May 18 became the first movie to reach the 8 million attendance mark in the nation since the coronavirus broke out in early 2020.

It became the most-watched film this year when it topped 6.5 million in cumulative attendance on May 29.

Starring Ma Dong-seok, "The Roundup" tells the story of a detective heading to Vietnam to extradite a suspect only to find out about additional murder cases involving an unknown killer who has committed crimes against tourists for many years.

