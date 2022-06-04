Number of passengers at Incheon airport forecast to hit record high since pandemic
21:39 June 04, 2022
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The number of passengers traveling through the country's main gateway Incheon International Airport is expected to reach a record high Saturday ahead of a national holiday, since the outbreak of the pandemic, its operator said.
The number of passengers using the airport, located west of Seoul, was predicted at 40,833, the highest since recording 35,848 on March 3, 2020, according to the Incheon International Airport Corp.
The operator said 40,009 and 33,316 passengers are expected to use the airport Sunday and Monday, respectively.
Monday marks the 67th Memorial Day.
