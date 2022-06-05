Go to Contents
N. Korea's total fever cases surpass 4 mln amid antivirus fight

06:20 June 05, 2022

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea reported 73,780 more suspected COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of fever cases since its coronavirus outbreak in mid-May to over 4 million.

More than 73,780 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It gave no information on whether additional deaths have been confirmed.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to more than 4.07 million as of 6 p.m. Saturday, of which more than 3.93 million have recovered and at least 138,480 are being treated, it added.

The country with a population of 25 million announced a COVID-19 outbreak on May 12.
