Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

N. Korea reports 66,680 new fever cases

06:13 June 06, 2022

SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea reported 66,680 more suspected COVID-19 cases Monday.

More than 66,680 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The total number of fever cases in the country with a population of 25 million since late April came to more than 4.13 million as of 6 p.m. Sunday, of which more than 4.01 million have recovered and 127,620 are being treated, it added.

On May 12, the North disclosed a COVID-19 outbreak. The daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK