Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- New U.S. military base to be installed right next to presidential office (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea launches 8 missiles; Yoon denounces them as challenge to security posture (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea launches 8 short-range ballistic missiles, day after S. Korea-U.S. drill (Donga Ilbo)
-- DP's infighting brings National Assembly to halt (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Change in S. Korea's response to N. Korean missile launch (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for restraint in protest rallies in front of Moon's residence (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Worst phase of infighting of DP yet to come (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea 'spews' missiles day after S. Korea-U.S. military exercise (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 58 trillion won in loans to midsize firms remains time bomb (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Companies tormented by protest rallies 365 days a year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North shoots eight missiles into East Sea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Tensions mount after North Korea fires more missiles (Korea Times)
