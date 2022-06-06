Korean-language dailies

-- New U.S. military base to be installed right next to presidential office (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea launches 8 missiles; Yoon denounces them as challenge to security posture (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea launches 8 short-range ballistic missiles, day after S. Korea-U.S. drill (Donga Ilbo)

-- DP's infighting brings National Assembly to halt (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Change in S. Korea's response to N. Korean missile launch (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls for restraint in protest rallies in front of Moon's residence (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Worst phase of infighting of DP yet to come (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea 'spews' missiles day after S. Korea-U.S. military exercise (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 58 trillion won in loans to midsize firms remains time bomb (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Companies tormented by protest rallies 365 days a year (Korea Economic Daily)

