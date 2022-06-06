(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 6)

The June 1 local elections showed a bigger bias between male and female voters in their 30s and under than in the presidential election in March. According to joint exit polls by three terrestrial broadcasters, 65.1 percent of male voters aged 20s and under voted for candidates of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), whereas 66.8 percent of female voters in the same age group voted for candidates of the liberal Democratic Party (DP). The same prejudice was found with men and women in their 30s. The discrepancy was not so conspicuous among elder voters.