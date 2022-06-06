New COVID-19 cases fall to around 5,000 amid slowing trend
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell sharply to around 5,000 on Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend, with health authorities working to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country added 5,022 COVID-19 infections, including 17 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,168,708, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The daily caseload is down from 9,835 a day earlier.
Daily infections have shown a downward trend after posting an all-time high of over 620,000 in mid-March.
The death toll rose to 21 on Monday from 20 the previous day, with the fatality rate at 0.13 percent. The number of critically ill patients fell to 129 from 136, the KDCA said.
