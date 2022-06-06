Seoul to resume all nighttime subway services by early Aug.
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- Late-night services on all subway lines in Seoul will fully return to the pre-pandemic level by early August, subway operators said Monday, following two years of them being scaled back over COVID-19.
According to Seoul Metro and Korail, the operators of subway services in the capital, the weekday operating hours of Line 1 will be extended from midnight to 1 a.m. starting July 1, while Lines 3 and 4 will follow suit Aug. 1.
On weekends and holidays, subway services will run till midnight as before.
Line 2 and Lines 5-8 are scheduled to resume their late-hour services Tuesday, while four commuter rail lines in the capital area, including the Suin–Bundang Line, are set to do so July 1, according to the service operators.
The reschedulings will put all of the city's subway lines fully back on track after late-hour services have been suspended since April 1, 2020, due to the pandemic and social distancing measures.
