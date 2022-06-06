Son Heung-min earns 100th int'l cap to join FIFA Century Club
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- Son Heung-min collected his 100th international cap Monday, becoming the 16th player from South Korea to join the FIFA Century Club.
Son was inserted into South Korea's starting lineup against Chile at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, some 160 kilometers south of Seoul. This is the second of four friendly matches that South Korea will play this month in a buildup to the FIFA World Cup later this year.
Son, a longtime national team captain, has joined the who's who in South Korean football. Cha Bum-kun, the all-time men's leading scorer with 58 goals, and Hong Myung-bo, who captained South Korea to the semifinals at the 2002 World Cup, are tied for first place with 136 caps each.
Son is now tied with former players Cho Kwang-rae and Park Ji-sung at 100 caps. Son will likely break the tie Friday when South Korea hosts Paraguay.
Son made his senior international debut in December 2010 as an 18-year-old. Monday's match will be Son's 83rd start, and South Korea have won 50 out of Son's 99 matches to date, along with 17 draws and 32 losses.
The reigning Golden Boot winner in the Premier League has netted 31 goals for the national team.
